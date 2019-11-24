ESTES PARK, Colo. — A man was flown to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in an Estes Park home early Sunday morning.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and an officer with the Estes Park Police Department responded to a disturbance after a welfare check was conducted at a home in the 1100 block of Griffith Court.

Authorities said a man was shooting a firearm in the home and a woman was trapped inside. As law enforcement confronted the man, shots were fired.

Sheriff's officials said the man was injured and was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

No deputies were injured, the sheriff's office said.

If you have information regarding this incident or any crime, you are asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

