Officer-involved shooting reported in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday near Sable Boulevard and East 35th Place in northern Aurora.

According to a tweet from the department, the shooting occurred as officers were attempting to apprehend an armed suspect.

There's no word yet on the condition of that suspect or if any officers were injured. Officers from both APD and the Denver Police Department (DPD) are on scene.

APD asked that people avoid the area during the investigation.

