x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

crime

Officer-involved shooting reported in Aurora

There's no word yet on the condition of the suspect or whether any officers were injured.
Credit: 9NEWS
Shooting location.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday near Sable Boulevard and East 35th Place in northern Aurora. 

According to a tweet from the department, the shooting occurred as officers were attempting to apprehend an armed suspect. 

There's no word yet on the condition of that suspect or if any officers were injured. Officers from both APD and the Denver Police Department (DPD) are on scene. 

APD asked that people avoid the area during the investigation. 

9NEWS will update this story as more details are available. 

RELATED: 17-year-old killed in shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Aurora

RELATED: Man shot at house party in Aurora, police say

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS