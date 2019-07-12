WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An officer was involved in a shooting in Westminster Friday night.

It happened near West 92nd Avenue and North Federal Boulevard, according to police.

There was also a "major traffic accident" as part of the incident, Westminster Police said in a tweet. It's not clear how the shooting and the crash are related.

Police did not say if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

