Denver police officers are on scene of an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Denver's Valverde neighborhood.

DPD said the shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Canosa Court - near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue. The shooting involved officers from other jurisdictions, DPD said.

No officers were injured. It was not immediately clear if any suspects were shot or injured.

Video from SKY9 shows a large police presence at the scene with several roads in the area blocked off.

