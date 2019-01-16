ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An officer-involved shooting has been reported in the 600 block of East Hampden Avenue - just across the street from Swedish Medical Center - in Englewood Wednesday morning, according to the Englewood Police Department.

A spokesperson for Swedish Medical Center told 9NEWS there are no safety concerns inside the hospital and said they're operating normally.

No other information is available for release at this time, according to law enforcement.

The public information officer for Englewood PD said he's not headed to the scene for a briefing.

A press release with more information is expected in an hour or so, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

