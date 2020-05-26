Authorities looking for public's help following officer-involved shooting in Teller County

Two deputies encountered a man matching a suspect description related to a felony menacing on Friday night, according to the sheriff's office.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for public assistance following an officer-involved shooting in Teller County on Friday, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

TCSO said that two deputies encountered a man who matched the description of someone wanted for felony menacing near the intersection of County Road 94 and Teller County Road 32 — also called Trail Creek Road — at about 8:58 p.m. that night.

According to a news release sent early Saturday morning, the suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at the deputies. The deputies gave the suspect verbal commands, but he did not comply. One deputy fired at least one round that hit the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The suspect's name and condition have not been released.

The two deputies involved were placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated, according to the sheriff's office.

TCSO asked that anyone who may have been a witness to the incident to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

TCSO said this is an active investigation and the public information office will release information as the investigation allows.

Teller County is about 34 driving miles west of Colorado Springs and 108 driving miles southwest of Denver.