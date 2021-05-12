Police: Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with officer in Westminster

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the area of 104th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police in Westminster Sunday afternoon, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 104th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway. Officers were originally dispatched to the area for a crash on Wadsworth Parkway, police said.

Police said they believe the car was stolen. They said a suspect ran away from the scene. When an officer attempted to contact the suspect, the suspect fired at the officer, police said. The officer returned fire, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and has died, police said.

The officer was not injured.

The shooting happened in the area of Standley Lake High School, but police said it was not related to the school. Police said some students were in the school for band activities. An officer went to the school and asked them to remain inside during the police response.

104th Avenue between Garrison Street and Holland Street is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

