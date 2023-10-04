Shooting involving officers injures 1 at Clement Park in Jefferson County

No police officers were injured in the shooting in the area of West Bowles Avenue and South Pierce Street.

DENVER — A Denver Police Department pursuit of a suspect on Monday morning ended with a foot chase through a Jefferson County park before officers shot and injured the suspect, according to police.

No officers were injured in the pursuit and shooting in Clement Park, located at West Bowles Avenue and South Pierce Street, near Columbine High School. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting didn't involve any schools.

There was a heavy police presence at the park Monday afternoon. Columbine High School was on secure status, and classes weren't interrupted, Jeffco Public Schools said.

The pursuit started near South Lowell Boulevard and West Saratoga Avenue, after Denver Police received a tip about an armed person there who had a felony warrant for his arrest, said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas at a news briefing.

The person got into a vehicle with some other people, and officers followed the vehicle to the area of Bowles and Pierce – about three miles away.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect jumped out and ran into Clement Park. Officers chased the suspect through the park.

The officers used less-lethal force to try to stop the suspect. When that didn't work, multiple officers shot at the suspect, who was hit. The officers rendered medical aid, and the suspect was taken to a hospital where he was expected to live, Thomas said.

It wasn't clear whether the suspect fired shots at officers. A weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting, he said.

The other people who were in the vehicle with the suspect also fled when the vehicle was stopped near the park, Thomas said.

Police haven't named the suspect. Thomas said he had an arrest warrant in Denver and was possibly involved in a violent crime in another county.

The Jefferson County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) was leading the investigation into the officer shooting.

Large police presence in the area of W Bowles Ave and S Pierce. Initial info indicates an officer involved shooting; suspect is being treated on scene and no officers were injured. PIO en route; eta 30 mins. Schools are secure; incident did not involve any schools. pic.twitter.com/7Yii7bMq8Z — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 10, 2023

