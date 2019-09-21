LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police shot and injured an armed man at one of their police stations Friday night.

The man was having an argument with a woman near the secured entryway of the Lakewood Police station on Allison Parkway around 8 p.m., John Romero with Lakewood Police said.

Romero said they had come there on their own and that neither of the people was under arrest at the time they arrived.

Officers noticed the man had a gun, Romero said, so they started to approach him. They said he took out the weapon and an officer shot him.

The man was brought to the hospital but Romero did not know how badly he was injured.

No officers were injured and the woman was also not hurt.

It's not clear why the man and woman were at the police station. We also don't know the relationship between them.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS