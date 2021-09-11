Officer shot, injured in west Denver

The officer was transported to the hospital and a suspect is in custody.

DENVER — An officer was shot and injured in the Westwood neighborhood of west Denver Tuesday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting happened near the intersection of West Kentucky Avenue and South Knox Court, according to DPD. That's near West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

A suspect in the shooting is in custody, DPD said.

The officer was transported to the hospital. It's not clear how badly they were injured, but DPD did say they are currently stable.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police said there are currently road closures in the area and are encouraging people to use alternate routes as the investigation continues.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS