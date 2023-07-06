Officer, suspect shot in east Denver

Police said the shooting happened near Forest Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting that injured an officer and a suspect in east Denver Wednesday night.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened near Forest Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – near Colorado Boulevard.

One officer and one suspect were shot, police said, and both were taken to the hospital.

DPD said the officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, but the suspect is in critical condition.

Police said they will provide a media briefing with more information at 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

