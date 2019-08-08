AURORA, Colo. — The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office in a report said no criminal charges were warranted against either officer involved in the January shooting death of one man and the associated shooting death of another man in Aurora.

Just before 2 a.m. Jan. 15, officers received a 911 call from a resident inside a home in the 1400 block of South Kenton Street, according to a release from Aurora police. The caller said a person inside the home was armed with a firearm and was acting erratically.

After arriving on scene and obtaining more information from the reporting party, officers heard a gunshot from within the residence and made entry, the report from the District Attorney's Office states. Esmond Trimble, 42, was eventually located in a back bedroom along with another man, 58-year-old Dean Heerdt.

Trimble was armed with two handguns and wearing body armor. After Trimble ignored numerous orders to put down the weapons and based on him pointing his guns in the direction of both the officers and Heerdt, officers Zachary Ploch and David Kaufman opened fire, eventually hitting and killing Trimble. During this exchange of gunfire, Trimble also opened fire, killing Heerdt, the report states.

Ploch and Kaufman had body-worn cameras (BWCs) that were on during the incident.