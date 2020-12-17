Officers found justified in June shooting at Englewood light rail station

The district attorney found officers were justified in a fatal shooting at the Englewood light rail station in June.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler found the officers involved in a June shooting at the Englewood light rail station were justified in their actions.

The DA's office issued the decision letter on Thursday morning after reviewing the investigation done by the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

> Video above: A 9NEWS story about the shooting from June 10.

In the letter, the district attorney found Englewood Police (EPD) officers Dan Raddell, Lauren Riddle and Dirk Smith had reasonable belief that the suspect, Marcus Uribe, "posed an imminent threat of danger or serious bodily injury to themselves and members of the public in the immediate area."

On June 9, just before 9 p.m., EPD received a 911 hang-up call from the area of 901 Englewood Pkwy., according to the decision letter.

Dispatch called the reporting party back, who said her boyfriend assaulted her and her 17-year-old daughter before leaving their apartment, the decision letter says. The woman, her 17-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old infant had locked themselves in a bedroom, the decision letter states.

The woman told dispatch that Uribe had returned to the apartment, screams were heard and the call disconnected, according to the letter.

Later, the woman's daughter called 911 and reported that Uribe had kicked in the bedroom door and pointed a handgun at her, her mother and himself. Uribe also tried to unsuccessfully take the infant from the apartment, according to the letter.

The daughter told dispatch that Uribe had left the apartment and several EPD officers responded in the search for him, the letter says.

At about 9:10 p.m., Uribe was found by officers Raddell and Riddle standing on the RTD light rail platform. Both officers noticed Uribe standing on the tracks with his shirt off, according to the letter.

Raddell called out to Uribe and asked to speak to him. Uribe pointed his gun toward officers and fired, the letter says.

Officers returned fire, striking Uribe, who fell to the ground. Riddle realized she had been shot in the abdomen, and was helped to a safe spot by Raddell, the letter says.

Smith heard the call of gunfire on the radio and approached the platform from the north, according to the letter.

Upon his arrival, Smith saw several people standing on the platform, as well as a dog that had been wounded. Witnesses pointed Smith to the location of Uribe, who was lying on the ground but moving, the letter says.

Smith could hear officers yelling commands at Uribe. Smith approached Uribe and told him not to reach for his gun, according to the letter. Smith saw Uribe reach for the gun and Smith fired a shot, striking Uribe in the head, according to the letter.

Uribe was taken to Swedish Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the letter says.

Riddle was also taken to Swedish Hospital and released a week later after undergoing surgery.

During an interview with Uribe's parents, investigators learned that Uribe was distressed since suffering a vehicle-related head injury after returning from Afghanistan, where he served with the U.S. Marines, according to the letter.

Investigators learned that Uribe was armed with a 9mm handgun that he had purchased months before, the letter says.

Uribe had fired eight shots and emptied a partially loaded magazine, the letter says. Raddell fired seven shots during the exchange and Riddle fired four shots, the letter says. Smith fired a single shot from his rifle during the incident, according to the letter.