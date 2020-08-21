Video shows officers swing batons at crowd, police said they were assaulted

Denver Police said two officers called for backup while detaining a suspect after they were hit and kicked by a crowd.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) said that two officers were hit and suffered minor injures during an incident in the Five Points neighborhood in Denver on Thursday.

>Video above: Denver hopes to open first sanctioned homeless encampment next month.

DPD said officers have contacted individuals experiencing homelessness in the area of 29th and Glenarm Streets over the last several days to enforce the unauthorized camping ordinance and connect them with available services.

While in the area on Thursday, DPD said officers saw a man in a crowd of people who appeared to have a gun. Officers later discovered he had a replica gun similar to a BB gun or an airsoft gun.

While detaining the man, bystanders struck and/or kicked two officers who then radioed for assistance calling in a large number of officers to respond to help move the crowd back, according to police.

Denver Public Schools Board of Education member Tay Anderson tweeted video he said was from the incident on Thursday:

This week Denver Mayor @MayorHancock and various members of the City Council defended @DenverPolice.



Yesterday advocates for our unhoused neighbors were attacked in Five Points by the Denver Police. pic.twitter.com/0PngDY76wM — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) August 20, 2020

Another person also tweeted video that they said showed the incident:

@MayorHancock is this your idea of “police reform” for the @DenverPolice seems quite the opposite. REGARDLESS of what happened. Whatsnup with that grey headed officer recklessly swinging a bat? Seriously 😒😒😒 is this 1960???@9NEWS @DenverChannel @KDVR pic.twitter.com/McB6X7IsKy — Jay’s Thoughts (@_gooodlife) August 20, 2020

DPD said the officers suffered minor injures and were checked out and cleared at the scene by paramedics.

The suspect with the replica gun was taken to the hospital due to an unrelated medical issue, and a decision on whether to charge him has not been made, according to DPD.

Pollice said it is gathering more information in order to review the incident.