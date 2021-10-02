Formal charges expected for 95-year-old suspect in assisted living center shooting

Okey Payne is accused of killing Ricardo Medina-Rojas at Legacy Assisted Living Center at Lafayette last week.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The 95-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at the Lafayette assisted living center where he lived is due in court Wednesday morning where he's expected to be formally charged.

Okey Payne is scheduled to be in court at 8:15 a.m. in Boulder County. Since the shooting on Feb. 3, he has been held on charges of first-degree murder and felony menacing.

>The video above is a report about the shooting that first aired on Feb. 4.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to the Legacy Assisted Living Facility at Lafayette around 7 a.m. that morning for a report of a shooting. They arrived and found the victim, identified as Richardo Medina-Rojas, who had been shot in the head. He died later that day, according to police. Shortly after the shooting, Payne was arrested in his room at the facility.

According to the facility, Medina-Rojas was the maintenance director and had worked there for eight years. They also said he was "truly beloved" by both residents and staff.

Payne had lived at the assisted living center since October 2019. According to an arrest affidavit, Payne told investigators that staff at the center had been stealing from him since that time. He said that an old manager was fired for the theft, according to the affidavit, but that the theft continued afterward.

The theft allegations were investigated by LPD and Adult Protective Services and were "unsubstantiated," the affidavit says.

"In light of the released arrest report, it’s vital to all of us at The Legacy that unsubstantiated allegations do not mar his [Medina-Rojas] memory," a prior statement from the center says. They have also set up a Gofudme page to support his family which includes his wife and two daughters.