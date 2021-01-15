STEM shooting suspect in court Friday

The older suspect charged in the May 2019 shooting is due in court at 2 p.m. ahead of his trial which is currently set to being next month.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — With his trial set to begin next month, the older student charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 2019 deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch will appear in court Friday afternoon.

Devon Erickson is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing at 2 p.m. in Douglas County. He was last in court in November when his trial was pushed back to February.

He's accused of carrying out the shooting at the Highlands Ranch school on May 7, 2019 that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo who is lauded as a hero for joining other classmates to rush one of the two gunmen.

Erickson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, pleaded not guilty in January 2020 and was supposed to go to trial last year but it was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against him.

He faces 46 separate counts including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and charges including arson, burglary, theft, weapons possession, criminal mischief, interference with a school, and reckless endangerment.

His codefendant, Alec McKinney, was 16 at the time of the shooting but was charged as an adult. In February of last year he pleaded guilty to 17 charges:

First-degree murder for the death of Kendrick Castillo

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation

Six counts of attempted murder after deliberation

Attempted murder extreme indifference

Second-degree assault

Conspiracy to commit arson

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

McKinney was sentenced in July 2020 to life in prison with parole plus 38 years. Due to his age at the time of the shooting, the judge had to sentence McKinney to life in prison with the possibility of parole related to the first-degree murder charge for the death of Kendrick. He received an additional 38 years but had faced a maximum of an additional 408 years on the other charges.