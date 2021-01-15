STEM shooting suspect in court Friday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — With his trial set to begin next month, the older student charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 2019 deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch will appear in court Friday afternoon.
Devon Erickson is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing at 2 p.m. in Douglas County. He was last in court in November when his trial was pushed back to February.
He's accused of carrying out the shooting at the Highlands Ranch school on May 7, 2019 that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo who is lauded as a hero for joining other classmates to rush one of the two gunmen.
> The video above is about a mural dedicated in honor of Kendrick.
Erickson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, pleaded not guilty in January 2020 and was supposed to go to trial last year but it was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against him.
He faces 46 separate counts including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and charges including arson, burglary, theft, weapons possession, criminal mischief, interference with a school, and reckless endangerment.
His codefendant, Alec McKinney, was 16 at the time of the shooting but was charged as an adult. In February of last year he pleaded guilty to 17 charges:
- First-degree murder for the death of Kendrick Castillo
- Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation
- Six counts of attempted murder after deliberation
- Attempted murder extreme indifference
- Second-degree assault
- Conspiracy to commit arson
- Conspiracy to commit burglary
- Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief
- Possession of a weapon on school grounds
- Possession of a handgun by a juvenile
- Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers
RELATED: 'Nobody is a winner out of this': Younger STEM School shooting suspect pleads guilty to 17 counts
McKinney was sentenced in July 2020 to life in prison with parole plus 38 years. Due to his age at the time of the shooting, the judge had to sentence McKinney to life in prison with the possibility of parole related to the first-degree murder charge for the death of Kendrick. He received an additional 38 years but had faced a maximum of an additional 408 years on the other charges.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS