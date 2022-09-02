Judge to sentence mom who killed daughter while faking her terminal illness

Kelly Turner pleaded guilty in January to charges related to her 7-year-old daughter's 2017 death.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — A mother accused of killing her daughter in 2017 while publicly claiming her child was terminally ill is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges in January.

Kelly Turner had been scheduled to go on trial for the death of 7-year-old Olivia Gant, but instead pleaded guilty to child abuse causing death, theft, and charitable fraud.

The plea agreement calls for a 16-year prison sentence and a formal sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Turner was arrested in October 2019 and was initially charged with:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of child abuse

Three counts of theft

Three counts of charitable fraud

Two counts of attempting to influence a public official

Two counts of forgery

The 2017 death of Olivia was covered extensively – as was her “bucket list” of final wishes that evoked heart-touching news stories. At the time, it was believed she succumbed to multiple diseases.

But according to a grand jury indictment, Turner faked her medical issues and ultimately killed her.

Turner’s attorney, Ara Ohanian, had argued in court that medical professionals – not Turner – determined what treatment “was both reasonable and necessary” for Olivia.

That included a decision to withdraw a feeding tube and to impose a “do not resuscitate” order.

It wasn’t until a year after Olivia’s death that Douglas County sheriff’s investigators began looking into the case, and eventually secured a grand jury indictment.

The indictment alleged that Turner defrauded the Medicaid system of more than $538,000, ripped off two foundations that provide memorable experiences to terminally ill children, and scammed hundreds of people who donated to her online fundraising page.

And it further alleged that she stole from both a funeral home and a cemetery that handled the girl’s arrangements.

The investigation began after Turner publicly claimed another daughter, who is now a teenager, had been diagnosed with cancer – something the girl’s medical records show was not true, according to court documents.

The indictment painted a much more sinister picture: Multiple doctors who didn’t believe Olivia was terminally ill battling a mother who was so persuasive that she convinced one of the physicians to sign a “do not resuscitate” order and ultimately withdrew all of her daughter’s medical care – including what is known as total parenteral nutrition, which provided nourishment through an intravenous line.

At the time, according to the indictment, Turner argued that Olivia was so sick, and her quality of life so poor, that the humane thing to do was to stop medical care and allow her to die.

Olivia died a few weeks later, on Aug. 20, 2017 and her cause of death was attributed to intestinal failure.

But after investigators exhumed Olivia’s body in November 2018, a forensic pathologist found no evidence of intestinal failure or “many of the conditions” that Turner claimed Olivia had been diagnosed with, according to the indictment.