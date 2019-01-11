CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Defense attorneys said they will have to comb through 20,000 pages of medical records in the case of Kelly Turner after meeting in court for a motion hearing Friday.

Kelly Renee Turner, also known as Kelly Gant, faces 13 separate counts – 11 of them felonies, including first-degree murder – in the death of her middle daughter, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Oct. 21.

Turner's daughter, Olivia Gant's heart-tugging story played out on television stations and in newspapers in the Denver area and nationally – a sick little girl experiencing the thrill of riding in a police car and shooting water on a fire truck before succumbing to an untreatable mix of medical issues.

Turner also is accused of defrauding the Medicaid system, two foundations that provide memorable experiences to terminally ill children and hundreds of people who donated to her online fundraising page.

The indictment alleges that she defrauded the Medicaid system of more than $538,000. And it further alleges that she ripped off both a funeral home and a cemetery that handled the girl’s arrangements.

Although the indictment does not make clear the specific cause of Olivia’s death, it notes that Turner withdrew medical care and nourishment in the girl’s final weeks.

During the hearing, Turner appeared in front of Judge Jeffery Holmes, who went through 12 motions regarding evidence, media publicity and how court documents were handled.

Turner's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22 at 8:30 a.m.

One woman in the courtroom, wearing a bright pink shirt that said "Peace for Olivia," spoke to 9NEWS about her connection with the family.

Ruby King, from Texas, said she's a family friend who met Kelly Turner and Olivia Gant at their church in Texas.

King said she wants peace for Olivia and prayer for Kelly. King said she questioned why the family moved to Denver and never saw any doctors or nurses in photos

"I'm praying she'll just admit it," King said.

King said she plans on attending Turner's next appearance as well.

Turner is being held without bond.

