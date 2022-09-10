1 dead, 7 injured in bar parking lot hit-and-run

Police are investigating an altercation that turned into a hit-and-run that left 7 injured and 1 dead.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in Golden that left one dead and seven others injured.

Officers responded to a call at 1:45 a.m. of an altercation in the parking lot of Rock Rest Lodge, a bar near South Golden Road and Mount Vernon Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found eight victims of an apparent hit-and-run.

Investigators said the driver of a white Chevy pickup truck plowed through a group of about 50 people then fled the scene.

Police believe the incident was gang-related.

Four victims were taken to the hospital, three others had minor injuries and one person was declared dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck along with two passengers were apprehended shortly after and taken into custody.

