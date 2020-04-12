Man dies in crash involving fleeing robbery suspects, police say

Police said the suspects tried to escape in a red Mitsubishi Galant.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A robbery of an Ulta Beauty store located in the Lakewood City Commons shopping center turned into a fatal car crash, Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said in a news release Friday.

LPD said they were called to the store located at 489 S. Wadsworth Blvd. around 1:56 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, police said several suspects fled the scene and drove off in a red Mitsubishi Galant.

While fleeing, police said the suspects crashed into a man driving a Honda Civic near the intersection of West 1st Avenue and Harlan Street in Lakewood.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and the suspects were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police did not give any identification of the adult male or suspects. The case is ongoing.

