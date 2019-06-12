AVON, Colo. — One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Avon Thursday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper initiated a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck that was headed east on Interstate 70, according to Preston Neill with the city of Avon.

The U-Haul pulled off of interstate and into the parking lot of a Walgreens. Neill said at least one Avon Police officer came to the scene to assist CSP.

Shots were fired and a passenger in the U-Haul was struck, according to Neill.

Neill didn't know if the Avon officer or CSP trooper was the one who fired. The person hit was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not known.

Neill said the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.

It's unknown if any officers were injured.

