One person injured in Wheat Ridge during attempted break-in

Police are investigating an attempted break-in where one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — One person was injured during an attempted break-in early Monday morning in Wheat Ridge, according to police.

Wheat Ridge Police (WPD) officers responded to the 3900 block of West 49th Avenue and found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Sara Spaulding with WPD.

Initial information from police stated that a suspect was injured at the scene, but through further investigation, it was determined the injured person was a victim and not a suspect.

The investigation into the attempted break in and shooting is ongoing, according to Spaulding.

Update: victim on scene was injured NOT suspect. Suspect Description to come. Detectives investigating and will release more info soon — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) August 24, 2020

