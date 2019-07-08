CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a King Soopers in Castle Rock.

The shooting happened at the King Soopers at 750 Ridge Road located near the intersection of Ridge Road and CO 86, according to police.

Police said one person was brought to the hospital. There's no word on how badly they were injured.

A tweet from the department said there is no threat to the community but police did not say whether a suspect has been arrested.

Ridge Road is currently closed between the King Soopers and Enders Boulevard while police investigate the shooting.

