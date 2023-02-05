Police to release additional details about fatal shooting

The suspect, who was armed with a knife, was holding two people hostage in a bedroom, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — Denver Police said they will release more information Wednesday about a barricade situation that ended with officers fatally shooting a suspect earlier this month.

On May 1, Denver Police said, officers responded to a family disturbance in the 2000-block of North Oneida Street in the South Park Hill neighborhood around 8:30 p.m.

Chief Ron Thomas said at the time that a suspect was armed with a knife and preventing two other people in the home from leaving.

Officers called crisis negotiators, but while they were waiting for negotiators to arrive, the suspect started assaulting someone inside the home, DPD said previously.

Officers fired at the suspect, who died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Police said one victim who was assaulted by the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said they will provide more information about the shooting and release body-worn camera video at a news briefing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

