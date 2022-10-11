Man arrested in enticement operations sentenced

Edgar Pando-Carpio was one of 10 men arrested during a law enforcement effort targeting people who were looking to arrange sexual encounters with kids.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former school janitor who was arrested for his involvement in an online child enticement operation was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty to a single count in August.

Edgar Pando-Carpio was one of 10 men arrested in April 2021 during a two-day effort by law enforcement that targeted people who were looking to arrange sexual encounters with minors.

Pando-Carpio pleaded guilty on Aug. 15 of this year to a charge of soliciting child prostitution. He was sentenced Monday to 10 years of sex offender Intensive supervision probation (ISP).

Police said most of the men provided their professions to investigators during their arrests.

Pando-Carpio worked as a contracted overnight janitor within the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD).

Aurora Police provided this link for parents to learn more about online safety and things to look out for when their children are online.

