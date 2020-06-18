Police: Greeley gang member wanted for shooting at rivals

Greeley Police believe Orlando Vasquez is on the run, possibly in Texas.

GREELEY, Colo — Greeley Police are looking for a gang member who is accused of shooting at rival gang members.

A drive-by shooting happened on May 16 around 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of 43rd Avenue, according to Greeley Police.

Investigators said 10 9mm casings were found in the street in front of the targeted home. Officers said three bullets went through a wall and into the home. No one inside was injured, according to police.

A nearby surveillance system caught a suspected SUV on camera. Police said they identified the SUV as a black Ford Expedition with a gray or silver rocker panel trim and shiny wheels.

Hours later, another shooting was reported across town in the 2100 block of 7th Ave., according to police.

Police said the home that was shot at was a known gang member's residence. Officers said one shell casing was found outside of the home. No one inside the home was hit, police said.

Officers said they noticed a black Ford Expedition parked next door to the home that was shot at, which matched the description of the one involved in the earlier shooting.

After interviewing witnesses, Greeley Police said their gang detectives identified 37-year-old Orlando Vasquez as the alleged gunman in the 43rd Ave. shooting case.

Police said Vasquez was pulled over by officers on May 23 in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue on an unrelated issue. Vasquez had a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband when officers contacted him, according to police. Vasquez was arrested for traffic violations, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and resisting arrest. according to police.

He bonded out of jail on May 27, according to police.

Police said they believe Vasquez is on the run and possibly in the state of Texas.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Greeley Police's gang unit.