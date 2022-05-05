Pursuit of shooting suspect through neighborhood will be reviewed, DPD says

A police SUV rolled over Thursday when officers used a "forced stop maneuver" in an attempt to end the chase, DPD said.

DENVER — Two Denver police officers were injured after their SUV rolled over when they used a "forced stop maneuver" to end their pursuit of a shooting suspect Thursday afternoon, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The maneuver successfully stopped Juan Kareem Haynes' vehicle and he was taken into custody in the 4200 block of West Tennessee Avenue, police said. He's being held for investigation of first-degree assault and vehicular eluding, according to police.

Officers were initially investigating a shooting in the area of West 1st Avenue and North Knox Court around 4:30 p.m. that a man injured. According to a probable cause statement for the arrest of Haynes, the victim was shot in the arm but is expected to survive. The statement also says a bullet struck the nearby 7-Eleven causing damage to a window.

While investigating the shooting, officers located a silver Nissan Sentra in the area of South Tennyson Street and West Tennessee Avenue which they believed belonged to Haynes. Officers attempted to pull over his vehicle, but he refused to stop, DPD said.

Since Haynes refused to stop and was suspected of shooting someone, a pursuit was authorized, a DPD spokeswoman said. During that pursuit, the PC statement says Haynes ran multiple stop signs.

Eventually police used a "forced stop maneuver" in the Westwood neighborhood which caused Haynes' vehicle to stop, the spokeswoman said. During that maneuver, a DPD SUV rolled over on to its roof.

Two officers inside the SUV were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. They were both treated and released.

A spokeswoman for the DPD said they recognize there may be concern about the authorization of a pursuit in a residential area.

According to DPD’s vehicle pursuit policy, “the Denver Police Department is to balance the need for immediate apprehension of a suspect with the need to protect the public from danger caused by the pursuit.”

The spokeswoman said all pursuits are reviewed internally.

