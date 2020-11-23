The Triangle Denver closes take-out option after owner threatened, suspect released

Denver Police said the gun was a toy, but the co-owner of The Triangle, Sean O'Grady, didn't know that at the time.

DENVER — Business at The Triangle in Denver was already operating differently, but after Friday night, it will close take-out for good after the co-owner says he was assaulted and threatened.

Without any service inside, the owners created a pick-up station in the alley off of Broadway for people to get curbside takeout.

On Friday night, Sean O'Grady saw something other than customers on their surveillance monitor.

"And we looked on the TV and some guy was destroying our order pick-up area and I ran outside and asked what are you doing, and up he immediately punched me in the face," said O'Grady.

It's not the first time the owner of the bar has dealt with disturbances in the alley, but he said usually when confronted, they run away.

His security camera footage shows the man continuing to confront him and then pulling out what looked like a gun.

"And then pulled the trigger once and then then racked it again and pulled it again, and obviously it didn’t go off," said O'Grady.

In the probable cause statement for the suspect's arrest, police wrote the gun was a toy, but O'Grady didn't know that in the moment.

Santiago Medina was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing. It's a charge that could put someone behind bars for 1-3 years, even if the weapon was fake.

But Medina was released on a personal recognizance bond the next morning. That means he didn't need money or collateral for his release.

“I was angry that someone could be violent like that and then just get out with no restraining order," said O'Grady,

The suspect has a scheduled court date of Dec. 7 and if he doesn't show up, he would owe $10,000.

In the meantime, O'Grady is keeping The Triangle closed until he feels safe.

“We’re just kind of left wondering what is going to happen next," he said. "Not a good end to 2020."