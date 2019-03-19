THORNTON, Colo. — A former education paraprofessional at Horizon High School in Thornton is accused of having a relationship with a special needs student at the school.

Michelle Lea Flynn has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District.

Flynn, 45, is accused of having sexual contact with the teen between Dec. 26, 2018, and Feb. 22, 2019, the DA's office said.

According to a letter from the school, Flynn was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 25, 2019. This is when the school said police made them aware of the accusations against Flynn.

She resigned on March 4.

Flynn had been an employee with the district since Aug. 15, 2017, according to Horizon High School.

She was arrested Monday night in Central Point, Oregon, and is awaiting an extradition hearing there.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS