Parent and community advocate frustrated with recent shootings involving teens

Aurora police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a teenager on Saturday night.

Aurora police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the Dillard's parking lot outside the Aurora Mall. An off-duty officer working nearby performed CPR on the teen, but the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"I'm tired of seeing these kids get hurt, shot, killed, sent to prison," Lawrence Goshon said. "I feel like I'm saying the same thing all the time. I'm pretty sure people are tired of hearing from me and tired of seeing me."

Goshon is a youth outreach worker for the Gang Rescue and Support Project (GRASP). He's also a dad frustrated with another shooting just days after he rushed to East High School in Denver, where, police said, a student shot two staff members.

The shooting happened in an office area of the school on Wednesday morning. The victims were both taken to the hospital. One was released a short time later, and the other remains in serious condition.

Police said the student suspected of shooting the two staff members fled to the mountains. He was found dead in Park County that night after taking his own life.

"Well I'm definitely going to remove my son from East High," Goshon said. "See if I could put him somewhere that’s just a little more safe. That he could feel more comfortable and not always have to worry about his school going on lockdown and fearing for his life."

Life seems to feel a little more precious to Goshon these days. He hopes advocates and parents could end the cycle of violence with solutions.

"Trauma mental health. We’re failing our kids with trauma mental health. We’re not teaching them how to cope, how to handle their problems. No conflict resolution. It’s just gun reform," Goshon said. "I know it sounds real cliché, but it's the truth -- it takes a village to raise our children."

Goshon said GRASP is currently trying to connect kids with a diverse group of therapists. He said the organization has welcomed therapists with a variety of backgrounds and nationalities to see if that helps get kids to open up. They also are trying to get their families more involved with these efforts.