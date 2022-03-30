Parents arrested in connection with death of 23-month-old child

The parents are charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl, the Brighton Police Department said.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The parents of a 23-month-old child who died in January have now been arrested in connection with the child's death, the Brighton Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said Alonzo Montoya, 31, and Nicole Casias, 30, are each charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl. It's unclear at this time whether the two charges are related.

Police said in early January, officers were called to the family's home after the parents found their child unresponsive and not breathing. First responders provided lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful and the child died.

Since then, investigators from the Brighton Police Department and the North Metro Drug Task Force have been investigating the child's death. The district attorney's office filed charges against the suspects on Tuesday, police said.

Montoya and Casias were arrested Wednesday afternoon at a home in the area of South Seventh Avenue and Mather Street. Police said nearby schools were put on secure perimeter as a precaution as officers made the arrest. There was no threat to the schools, police said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



