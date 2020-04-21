JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The mother and father of a two-year-old have been charged with child abuse after authorities said the toddler died from a deadly dose of fentanyl in her system.

Lakewood police said the child, Jada’Marie Glenn-Turner, died on February 24, after officers were called to the Crosslands Motel at 715 Kipling Street on a report of a child who was not breathing.

When police and other first responders arrived they determined the child had died at the scene.

The arrest affidavit says the toddler died from fentanyl in her system.

The father, Rashad Turner, 30, and the mother, Denisha Chelyce Woodsking, 29, have both been charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death.

The mother and father, along with Jada'Marie and two other young children, had been living at the motel for several days prior to the toddler's death.

The arrest affidavit also says police found a trash bag in the motel room which contained such drugs as Xanax, Oxycontin, heroin, Suboxone and marijuana.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office's autopsy found that fentanyl was in Jada’Marie’s system and ruled fentanyl toxicity to be the cause of death.

Turner and Woodsking are both being held on a $50,000 bond at the Jefferson County jail. Their preliminary hearing set is set for May 12.

