Man found dead inside Denver apartment

Police are seeking tips about the March 28 death of Patrick Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) asked for tips Friday after a 54-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment this week.

DPD initially said they were conducting a death investigation Tuesday at 3440 Park Avenue West. Late Thursday, DPD said they determined the death was a homicide and identified the victim on Friday as Patrick Lane.

Police said his body was found inside his apartment but have not yet said how he died.

Anyone with information about the death or Lane himself can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.