Federal court upholds seizure of rancher's malnourished horses

A judge found there was probable cause to seize a Colorado rancher's horses during a cold snap in 2019.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Probable cause existed for the seizure of a Park County rancher’s malnourished and dying horses in the midst of a brutal cold snap, a federal judge has ruled, dismissing the man’s claims against the parties who rescued his animals.

U.S. District Court Senior Judge Philip A. Brimmer concluded the seizure warrant, based on a sheriff’s deputy’s statement, properly outlined the horses that were subject to confiscation pursuant to a veterinarian’s recommendation.

"The affidavit paints a clear picture: the weather was harsh and plaintiff’s horses were in rough condition. Plaintiff failed to provide his horses the appropriate feed until several weeks after he was directed, and at least two horses, and possibly ten, had died,” wrote Brimmer in the March 10 order. “Plaintiff refused to bring his horses near the barn for proper shelter until he was given several warnings and directives.”

The rancher, Mark Walker, has since filed an appeal of Brimmer's decision to the federal circuit court.

Walker had four decades of experience in reportedly breeding and raising "strong, hearty, tough, mountain horses resistant to the colder winters in the high country," according to court documents. At the time of a January 2019 storm, which reportedly brought 30 inches of snow and temperatures of 40 degrees below zero for two weeks, he was responsible for 78 horses. Given the circumstances, Walker and his two ranch hands had to plow through snow to reach the animals.