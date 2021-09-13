70-year-old man accused in Park County cold case murders to appear in court

Alan Lee Phillips is accused in the 1982 murders of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Oberholtzer, 29.

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — The man accused of murdering two women last seen hitchhiking near Breckenridge is scheduled to appear in a Park County courthouse for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Alan Lee Phillips, 70, was arrested Feb. 24 on the following charges in two crimes committed on Jan. 6, 1982:

Kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon

Murder after deliberation

Phillips is accused in the 1982 killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Oberholzer, 29.

Schnee was last seen about 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, 1982, according to the cold case database from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Her body was found about six months later on July 3, 1982, in rural Park County, about 20 miles south of Breckenridge.

Oberholtzer was last seen at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 6, 1982, and her body was found about 3 p.m. the following day near the summit of Hoosier Pass, about 20 feet off of the highway down a snow embankment.

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said genetic genealogy led to Phillips' arrest. Phillips, a semi-retired mechanic, is a resident of Clear Creek County who has lived in Colorado since the murders, McGraw said. He is being held without bail in the Park County Jail.

McGraw also asked for anyone with information in the case to call a special tip line at 720-248-8378.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.