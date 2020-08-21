Park County deputy seriously injured in head-on crash

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating it as an intentional act by the other driver.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A Park County sheriff's deputy suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash with a domestic violence suspect.

According to a release from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Park County dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic violence incident in progress Thursday afternoon on Highway 24 near Antero Reservoir. A deputy from the Park County Sheriff's Office and a CSP trooper were called to the scene.

CSP said a man left the scene in a Chevy Tahoe before the deputy and trooper arrived, and was eastbound on Highway 24.

The Tahoe then swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the Park County Sheriff's vehicle, according to CSP. The suspect, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Tahoe. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, CSP said, but he is expected to survive.

The deputy was wearing a seat belt and was extricated from the vehicle, according to CSP. He was also flown to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

CSP said its Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident as an intentional act.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected as contributing factors for the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jon Vangoethem, according to CSP, as well as excessive speed.

The deputy's name has not been released.