Park County deputy seriously injured in head-on crash

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A Park County sheriff's deputy suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash with a domestic violence suspect.
According to a release from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Park County dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic violence incident in progress Thursday afternoon on Highway 24 near Antero Reservoir. A deputy from the Park County Sheriff's Office and a CSP trooper were called to the scene.
CSP said a man left the scene in a Chevy Tahoe before the deputy and trooper arrived, and was eastbound on Highway 24.
The Tahoe then swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the Park County Sheriff's vehicle, according to CSP. The suspect, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Tahoe. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, CSP said, but he is expected to survive.
The deputy was wearing a seat belt and was extricated from the vehicle, according to CSP. He was also flown to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
CSP said its Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident as an intentional act.
Alcohol and drugs are suspected as contributing factors for the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jon Vangoethem, according to CSP, as well as excessive speed.
The deputy's name has not been released.
