Moose poached near Kenosha Pass

PARK COUNTY, Colo — A moose was illegally shot and killed near Kenosha Pass in Park County, wildlife officials said.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) said it's looking for the person who poached the cow moose.

CPW said the moose's carcass was found Saturday, Dec. 19.

The two hind quarters were taken, while the rest of the moose's meat was left to rot, CPW said.

“This was a senseless and disgraceful act that demonstrates a complete disregard for our state’s wildlife, and the parties responsible need to be held accountable,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Dawson Swanson.

Wildlife officers said they believe the moose may have been killed between Dec. 15-18. They asked that anyone who knows of someone who harvested a moose recently or may have seen anything suspicious around Kenosha Pass during that time to call their Denver office at 303-291-7227.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to bring the poacher to justice, CPW said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.

Operation Game Thief is a CPW program that pays rewards to people who turn in poachers. A citizen committee administers rewards in many poaching cases, which is maintained by private contributions.

The board may approve rewards of up to $1,000 for cases like this one, CPW said.