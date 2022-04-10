SWAT called to Park County home after man fired shots at deputies, sheriff's office says

Jonathan Jozwiak was arrested and booked on several charges.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — SWAT was called to a Park County home after a man with a rifle fired shots in the direction of Jefferson County sheriff's deputies Saturday night, the Park County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a release from PCSO, around 11:50 p.m., people living in the area of Gatewood Court reported that several gunshots had been fired from a home there.

Due to staffing shortages, PCSO said, they called in help from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived outside the gate of the home, the release said, they encountered a man who was carrying a rifle. That man fired "numerous" shots in the direction of the deputies, PCSO said, prompting them to move from the driveway to a neighboring home.

The release said the deputies did not return fire.

A Code Red alert was sent to nearby homes to notify residents of the situation.

PCSO said Jefferson County SWAT responded, and several hours after they got there, Jonathan Jozwiak was taken into custody and taken to an emergency room to be treated for a K-9 bite.

PCSO said "numerous" people, including three juveniles, were found inside the home unharmed.

Jozwiak was taken to the Park County jail and booked on the following charges:

Three counts of attempted second-degree murder

Three counts of attempted first-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Prohibited use of a weapon

Four counts of child abuse

Reckless endangerment

