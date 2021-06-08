DPD to provide update after man fatally shot by officers near park

Prior to the June 4 shooting, DPD said several people called 911 to report a man firing shots from a vehicle.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) will release additional information Tuesday afternoon about the fatal shooting of a suspect by an officer last Friday.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. on June 4 in the 3800 block of Olive Street. That's North Monaco Parkway and Smith Road in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood.

>The video above aired on the day of the shooting

DPD Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. to provide more about the incident.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Police said prior to the shooting, several people called 911 to report that they saw a person circling a park and firing a gun out of their vehicle.

Officers who responded saw a man with a handgun, DPD Division Cheif Ron Thomas said Friday. They ordered him to drop the weapon but he refused, according to Thomas, and then threatened officers with the gun.

That is when multiple officers fired their guns at the suspect, according to Thomas.

The suspect was struck taken to Denver Health for treatment. In a tweet on Monday, DPD said the man had died. The coroner identified him as 31-year-old Colton Wagner and said he died from a gunshot wound.

No one else was hurt.

Tuesday's briefing is part of DPD's ongoing to provide additional details publicly in the days following an officer-involved shooting. It was the fifth shooting this year where a DPD officer fired a weapon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS