Suspect in custody after man found dead in RV at Park-N-Ride

Matthew Hire was found fatally shot April 14, but investigators believe he was killed about three weeks earlier.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was already in custody on unrelated charges has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found inside an RV at an RTD Park-N-Ride, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Donald Leroy Harris, 50, faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 57-year-old Matthew Hire.

On April 14, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) found the RV with its door open in the RTD lot near Interstate 70 and Morrison Road. When they checked the RV, they found Hire's body.

Investigators found documents belonging to Harris inside Hire's RV and also learned that Harris was the last person seen with Hire. It is believed that Hire was killed on March 25 or 26.

On March 26, Golden Police officers arrested Harris on outstanding warrants out of Denver. At the time, they were unaware of any connection to Hire. Since then, Harris has been in the Denver jail.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Hire's cellphone and keys to his RV were found with Harris and he was in possession of Hire's Jeep at the time of his arrest. The weapon used in the killing was later found in the Jeep, and DNA from both the suspect and victim were found on it.

Investigators also found Hire's blood on Harris' clothing.

