Man shot to death at Jefferson County park-n-ride

Matthew Hire, 57, was killed at the Wooly Mammoth Park-n-Ride south of Golden Friday afternoon.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A Denver man is dead after a shooting at a Jefferson County park-n-ride.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies was doing a routine check of the Wooly Mammoth Park-n-Ride off Highway 40, near Interstate 70 and Morrison Road south of Golden, Friday afternoon when he saw a parked RV with the door swinging open.

Deputies went inside the RV and found a man who had been shot to death. He has been identified as 57-year-old Matthew Hire (pictured below).

Anyone with information about the case or who saw anything in relation to the RV while it was in the parking lot is asked to call the sheriff's office's tip line at 303-271-5612.

Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.