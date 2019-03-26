A parked car was hit by a stray bullet Monday night outside of the Fillmore Auditorium, according to Kurt Barnes with the Denver Police Department.

Police responded to a report of shots fired outside of the venue at about 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Clarkson Street.

No injuries were reported. Barnes said a parked vehicle was struck by at least one stray bullet.

Police have not released any additional details on what led up to the shooting, or if they are looking for any suspects.

Expect a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigate.

Rapper Lil Baby performed at the venue on Monday night.

