Suspect on the run after armed robbery in Parker

The incident happened at Check Into Cash near Parker Road and Pine Lane, police said.
PARKER, Colo. — A suspect is on the loose following an attempted armed robbery in Parker Friday morning, according to a tweet from the Parker Police Department (PPD).

Around 10 a.m., the armed man attempted to rob the Check Into Cash location near Parker Road and Pine Lane, PPD said.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall. He was wearing grey tennis shoes, a back hoodie and a black mask, according to police. He was carrying a black backpack. 

Do not approach the suspect if you see him. Anyone with information should call police at 303-841-9800.

