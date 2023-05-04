Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault on a child

Police said Caleb Smith, 25, was taking a 14-year-old girl to his home.

PARKER, Colo. — Parker police are looking for more victims after arresting a registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The Parker Police Department said they received a tip on April 26 alleging 25-year-old Caleb Morrison Smith was luring a 14-year-old girl online.

Police said they learned Smith had been in communication with the victim and and had been consistently meeting with her since last November, and that he was reportedly taking her to his home in Louviers in Douglas County.

Smith was arrested Thursday morning on the following charges:

• Sexual assault on a child pattern of abuse

• Internet luring of a child with the intent to exploit

• Internet sexual exploitation of a child

• Unlawful distribution/sale/dispense/transfer of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance to a minor

• Unlawful distribution/sale/transfer of one ounce or less of marijuana to a minor

• Habitual sex offender

• Habitual offender

Anyone who has information about Smith or thinks their child may be a victim is asked to contact Detective Shannon Brukbacher at 303-805-6523 or sbrukbacher@parkeronline.org.

