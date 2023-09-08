Police need help indentifying woman who was passenger in hit-and-run vehicle

A tip led to the arrest of the driver and now police are hoping to identify a woman they believe was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKER, Colo. — Parker Police have released photos of a woman they said was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last month.

The driver of the vehicle, Tory Conyer, 44, was arrested three days after the Aug. 21 crash at South Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue that killed 49-year-old Jossy Pinto, according to Parker Police. He's facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Just prior to the crash, a woman reported seeing a man, now identified as Conyer, shoplifting from a Walmart. She said he walked out of the store with a cart full of items, including a television, according to an arrest affidavit from Parker Police.

The woman said she saw the man again in the parking lot. At that time, she said he and a woman were "jamming stuff into the car," which she described as a white Chevy Monte Carlo.

According to police, not long after the shoplifting event, Conyer ran a red light on South Parker Road and struck Pinto who was in a crosswalk.

After releasing information to the public through the media about the incident, police got several tips that the suspect and the same Monte Carlo vehicle were also at a Target on the night of the crash. Conyer was arrested after an anonymous tipster provided information about his location. Now police are asking for help identifying the woman who was with him. Police are calling her a person of interest.

Anyone who recognizes her or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Wilson at 303-805-6561.

