Shoplifting suspect ran red light, struck pedestrian in Parker crosswalk

PARKER, Colo. — A man fleeing from a shoplifting incident in Parker ran a red light and struck a pedestrian who was in crosswalk and continued driving, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
CBI issued a Medina Alert on behalf of Parker Police. According to the alert, the man was suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart on 11101 South Parker Rd. and fled the store around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
He was driving a white 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo with Colorado license plate AWRS39. As the driver fled, he ran a red light at the intersection of South Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue and hit a pedestrian who was in a designated crosswalk.
The driver continued north on South Parker Road and was last seen by a witness near Orchard Road. According to the alert, a man was driving the vehicle and a woman was in the passenger seat.
According to witnesses, the Monte Carlo has a cracked windshield as a result of the crash. The driver's side airbag may have deployed.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or those in it should contact Parker Police at 303-841-9800.
Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.
Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.
