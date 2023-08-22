Shoplifting suspect ran red light, struck pedestrian in Parker crosswalk

The driver ran a red light while fleeing from the shoplifting incident and hit the pedestrian who was in a crosswalk.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKER, Colo. — A man fleeing from a shoplifting incident in Parker ran a red light and struck a pedestrian who was in crosswalk and continued driving, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI issued a Medina Alert on behalf of Parker Police. According to the alert, the man was suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart on 11101 South Parker Rd. and fled the store around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

He was driving a white 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo with Colorado license plate AWRS39. As the driver fled, he ran a red light at the intersection of South Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue and hit a pedestrian who was in a designated crosswalk.

The driver continued north on South Parker Road and was last seen by a witness near Orchard Road. According to the alert, a man was driving the vehicle and a woman was in the passenger seat.

According to witnesses, the Monte Carlo has a cracked windshield as a result of the crash. The driver's side airbag may have deployed.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or those in it should contact Parker Police at 303-841-9800.

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

> More information about Medina Alerts can be found here.