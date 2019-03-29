SEDALIA, Colo. — A Douglas County jury convicted a Parker man of vehicular homicide and other charges after he hit a motorcyclist, got out of his vehicle, looked at the victim and then drove off, a release from the district attorney's office said.

Ronald Hargrove's driving privileges in Colorado were suspended when he struck and killed 69-year-old Suzanne Weston, according to prosecutors.

Weston was riding her motorcycle single file with three other motorcyclists on northbound U.S. 85 near Sedalia on Oct. 12, 2017, when she was hit by Hargrove.

Prosecutors said she and the other riders had moved into the left-turn lane and slowed for a traffic light at Colorado 67. Weston was last in line.

Hargrove was headed north on U.S. 85 in a pickup truck when he cut off several other drivers to move from the right lane into the left turn lane. He hit Weston and continued off the right side of the southbound lanes, through a ditch and onto the frontage road, prosecutors said.

Hargrove got out, looked at Weston, then got back in to his truck and drove off, according to witnesses.

They got the license plate number and Hargrove was pulled over a short time later and arrested by a Douglas County deputy. He later admitted that he left the scene because he was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Hargrove was convicted of leaving the scene of an accident and vehicular homicide. He faces 4 to 12 years in prison for one charge and 2 to 6 years for the other. Sentencing is scheduled for May.

