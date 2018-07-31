The Parker Police Department is now asking for the public’s help after they’ve investigated two reports of shots fired at an apartment complex over the past month.

The most recent incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at the Ironstone at Stroh Ranch. Police said no suspects or victims were found, but officers did find several spent bullet fragments.

The last case occurred on June 28, but detectives can’t definitively say if the two incidents are related.

Now, police are asking residents to check their surveillance systems.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parker Police Department at 303-805-6523.

