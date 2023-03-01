Man found guilty in road rage shooting gets 96 years in prison

The victim was shot in his hand and drove himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

PARKER, Colo. — A 34-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 96 years behind bars after he injured another man during a random act of road rage in 2018, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Abraham Paquet was convicted of the following counts related to the incident in February.

Attempted first-degree murder- extreme indifference

First-degree assault- serious bodily injury (SBI) with a deadly weapon

First-degree assault- extreme indifference

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Weapon possession by a previous offender

During the rush hour commute on May 22, 2018, officers with the Parker Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired call at Parker Road and E-470.

A witness reported that two trucks were at a traffic light and as the light turned green, one of the drivers pulled out a gun and shot at the other driver.

The wounded driver drove himself to Parker Adventist Hospital, which is right down the road for treatment after being struck in the hand. Multiple bullets had also hit the victim’s vehicle.

While the victim survived, he did need hand surgery following the shooting.

“We’re fortunate the victim in this case did not sustain life-threatening injuries,” Deputy DA Corrie Caler said. “The defendant’s senseless actions put other innocent lives at risk and the community should feel safer knowing he’s off the streets.”

Police reviewed hours of video and surveillance footage that helped lead them to Paquet as a suspect. He had a passenger in his truck at the time of the shooting. That co-defendant was charged and pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a crime.

