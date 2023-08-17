Parker Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

Police are asking the public to avoid the area on Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKER, Colo. — The Walmart Supercenter in Parker has been evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

The Parker Police Department (PPD) tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday that they were evacuating the Walmart Supercenter at 11101 South Parker Road for a reported bomb threat.

A police spokesperson said officers have searched the store and talked to employees and haven't found anything, but a bomb dog will check out the store before they allow people back in.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, according to police. They're asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.